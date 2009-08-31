Marijuana discovered at Shannon home

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Deputies investigating the apparent natural death of a man at a home in Shannon discovered an indoor marijuana grow operation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said its Narcotics Unit was called to Dotson Drive in the Shannon area Thursday night after a patrol sergeant discovered the marijuana during an investigation into the death of Robert Dave Hollis, 57.

Deputies discovered approximately 80 marijuana plants, an outdoor shelter used for growing the plants, lights, scales and numerous weapons. The plants had a street value of $200,000.

Deputies said their investigation is ongoing to determine if anyone was assisting in the illegal marijuana grow operation.

