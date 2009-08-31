Rape suspect captured after home burglary

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A man wanted for rape was arrested Monday afternoon after authorities captured him under a vacant house on suspicion of burglarizing a home in McCalla.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said Teon Cotez Garrett, 23, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of property, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Deputies said just before 1 p.m. Monday, a deputy on routine patrol on Old Tuscaloosa Highway and Lowtown Road in McCalla noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Two people then flagged the deputy down, telling him the driver had just burglarized a nearby residence on Sanders Lake Road.

The deputy then pursued the driver in a chase that went north on Interstate 59, ending near 18th Street in Bessemer. The driver stopped, jumped out of the vehicle and rany into nearby woods off of the interstate.

Deputies chased the man and found him hiding under a vacant house. Deputies said he resisted arrest and was tasered and brought under control.

A 52" flat screen TV was recovered from the suspect's vehicle, later identified by the homeowner that was burglarized.

Garrett had three outstanding warrants, including 2nd degree rape. He was booked into the Jefferson County jail on $40,000 bond.

