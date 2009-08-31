Adamsville man arrested for cooking meth

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An Adamsville man was arrested over the weekend for cooking methamphetamine in a shed in his back yard.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said Richard Neil Webb, 39, of Adamsville was arrested after admitting to cooking meth at his home on Higgins Road.

Deputies from the Narcotics Unit went to the residence this weekend after receiving several complaints of someone possibly cooking meth at the location. The found an active cook commonly called a "1 pot" method, plus other evidence of prior methamphetamine manufacturing.

Webb was arrested for Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine. He remained in the Jefferson County Jail on $15,000 bond.