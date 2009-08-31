Missing child found - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Synthia McDonald (photo, source Birmingham Police Department) Synthia McDonald (photo, source Birmingham Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A child reported missing on Monday morning was found Monday afternoon.

Birmingham police had asked for help Monday morning find Synthia McDonald, 11, of Carroll Drive in Birmingham.  She was last seen by her mother Friday at 6 p.m., but was later found unharmed.

 

