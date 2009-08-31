Jury continues deliberations in Fanaei murder trial

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The capital murder case of Maurice McCarty, accused of killing UAB student Kayla Fanaei will resume Monday.
Jury Deliberations lasted all day Friday, but jurors needed more time.
During deliberations Friday, the 12 jury members asked for more specific information on the law when it relates to capital murder.
Judge Teresa Pulliam read the law regarding capital murder versus felony murder.
Defense attorney's insist McCarty was framed and did not kill Fanaei.
