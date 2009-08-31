Pritchard City Council President holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

PRITCHARD, AL (WBRC) - Prichard, Alabama's City Council President saved the day after holding a burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.
Napoleon Bracy was touring Glendale Elementary School with two others. It was closed a year ago and thieves had begun to steal from the building. While they were there, a suspected thief saw them and ran at them.
Bracy happened to be carrying a gun on him and pulled it on the alleged attacker.
Bracy tied up Phillip Johnson and held him until police arrived. He faces Third Degree Burglary charges.
