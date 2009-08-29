Alabama Coach Nick Saban signs contract extension

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has signed a three-year contract extension. He will stay with the Tide through the 2017 season. Athletic director Mal Moore made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

The contract extension must be approved by the school's Compensation Committee of the Board of Trustees. They are expected to meet soon.

"Terry and I are pleased and happy that the University of Alabama has offered us an extension to our original contract," said head coach Nick Saban. "Our acceptance of the extension expresses our commitment to the University of Alabama for the rest of our coaching career."

Coach Saban, entering his third season with Alabama, originally signed an eight year contract that would have kept him through the 2014 season. He has a 19-8 record in two season, including a 12-2 record last season to go with an SEC Western Conference title.

Details of the contract will be released after the Compensation Committee of the Board of Trustees meets.