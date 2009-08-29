Lincoln coach suffers heart attack, dies

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Lincoln High School football team won a game but suffered a great loss. The team's head football coach, Keith Howard, died Friday night after having a heart attack during the game.



Howard, 48, complained of chest pains during half-time of his team's game against Etowah High in Attalla. He was taken to Riverview Medical in Gadsden, where he died.



"He was loved by his players and the whole community," said Rick Karle, FOX6 sports director. "In a small town, when a head coach passes away like that, it's a shock."



The game resumed in the second half as Howard was being transported to the hospital, and his team went on to win by a score of 26-7.



Meanwhile, there was another high school football tragedy in south Alabama Friday night. A long-time game official had a health emergency and died while calling the Dothan-Eufaula game.



