All Around Town Catering Shrimp Cioppino

1 1/2 lb peeled,deveined shrimp,tail on

1/3 bunch Italian parsley

1/2 cup fresh thyme

2 cloves garlic

1 cup Pinot Grigio[My favourite]

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 Tbsp crushed red pepper

1 can tomato sauce

1 tomato,diced

1/2 yellow onion,diced

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp butter

In a food processer,or blender,combine your white wine,parsley,thyme,and garlic.Set aside.Heat olive oil,butter over medium heat.Saute onion and tomato for about 2 minutes.Add your blender mixture,you won't believe the aroma!Then add your tomato sauce.Add your shrimp,salt and pepper.Cook them for about 3 minutes,or until almost firm.This is a family favourite that my Nonni,my Auntie Norma,and my Mom Nancy used to make with Dungeness crab.Since we are here near the Gulf of Mexico I thought it would be great to use nice Gulf shrimp.Snapper Grabbers has great shrimp and seafood.I hope you enjoy this as much as I have over the years,and don't be afraid to add other seafood that you like,such as clams,whitefish,and crab.Serve with French bread and a nice white wine!!!Enjoy...

Mark Giorgi

Cooking at Noon - August 28, 2009