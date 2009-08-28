Two-year-old dies from gunshot wound - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Two-year-old dies from gunshot wound

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police say a two-year-old who shot himself in the head has died.

It happened Wednesday in the Fleetwood community in Tuscaloosa County.

Capt. Loyd Baker with the metro homicide unit says the boy found the loaded gun inside a relative's purse.

No charges have been filed.

