Fatal fire in Brookwood claims woman's life - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fatal fire in Brookwood claims woman's life

BROOKWOOD, AL (WBRC) - Investigators are looking into a fatal fire in Brookwood.

An 80-year-old woman died Thursday night after her mobile home caught fire on Hannah Creek Road.

The woman's husband was treated for smoke inhalation and burns to his hands and face.

Fire investigators do not think the fire was suspicious.

Powered by Frankly