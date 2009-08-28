Calhoun County inmate charged with stabbing other inmate

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A capital murder suspect is now charged with stabbing a fellow inmate at the Calhoun County Jail.

Jesse Scheuing was out of his cell for the standard one-hour-a-day when he stabbed inmate Donald Frye with a ballpoint pen. He made multiple stabs before guards were able to stop him.

Frye was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Scheuing is charged with killing Sean Cook at a convenience store in oxford last november.