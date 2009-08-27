Prosecution rests in Kayla Fanaei murder trial

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The prosecution in the case of a man accused of killing a UAB student has rested.

20-year-old Kayla Fanaei was shot and killed in the early morning hours of October 8, 2007. 22-year-old Maurice McCarty is in the 2nd day of testimony in his trial for her murder.

On Thursday, a friend of Fanaei took the stand and testified that he was on the phone with Fanaei when she said that men were approaching her car. The friend says that moments later, Fanaei said that the men had returned. After that, the friend says he heard a loud bang followed by silence.

Also testifying was a friend of McCarthy who says he was there when the murder happened. This friend has already plead guilty to a lesser charge and says he saw McCarthy pull the trigger. McCarty's defense says he is being framed by co-defendant Gregory Hill.

The defense took some time on Thursday to question the accuracy of the notes of the lead detective in the case, casting doubt on their accuracy. The detective says the case was two years ago and that is why he does not remember everything.

The defense still has their case to present.

The jury could start deliberating on the verdict by Friday.