UA introduces zipcars program

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is introducing a new way for students to get around campus without searching for a parking space.

The university is launching a zipcars program on campus today.

It allows anyone to rent energy efficient vehicles for several hours or for a full day.

They also get special reserved spaces on campus.

University officials say it one way they are trying to cut down on the parking problems in campus.

