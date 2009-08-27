UA introduces zipcars program

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is introducing a new way for students to get around campus without searching for a parking space.
The university is launching a zipcars program on campus today.
It allows anyone to rent energy efficient vehicles for several hours or for a full day.
They also get special reserved spaces on campus.
University officials say it one way they are trying to cut down on the parking problems in campus.
