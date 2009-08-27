New scholarship turns 2-year degrees into 4-year degrees - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New scholarship turns 2-year degrees into 4-year degrees

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - A new scholarship program will allow graduates of the state's two-year college system to earn four-year degrees at Alabama State University or Alabama A&M at no cost.   

Up to 500 graduates of community colleges or technical colleges can participate.

That number may double soon.

A million dollars from the state education fund is paying for the program.

