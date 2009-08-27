Eric Holder visits Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is expected in Birmingham on Thursday.

Holder is scheduled to attend the swearing in of U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance. Vance was one of President Obama's first U.S. Attorney appointments to be confirmed by the Senate this month.

Holder has extended ties to Alabama. His wife is the sister of Vivian Malone, the first black graduate of the University of Alabama.