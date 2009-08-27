PACT supporters to gather to discuss program - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

PACT supporters to gather to discuss program

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - Supporters of Alabama's Pre-paid Affordable College Tuition program will meet in to discuss ways to save the plan.

Thursday's meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Homewood.

This is the first meeting held in the Birmingham area.

