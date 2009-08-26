Toddler shot in Tuscaloosa County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A toddler was shot Wednesday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County.

Authorities told FOX6 News the shooting happened at a home in the Fleetwood community.  Investigators said the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The two-year-old toddler was transported to the hospital.  The child's condition was not yet known.

