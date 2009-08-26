Birmingham store owner shot during robbery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham store owner shot during robbery

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Birmingham store owner is recovering after being shot during a robbery.

It happened Tuesday morning at Discount Meat and Fish on Bessemer Road.

Three men came into the store armed with guns. They demanded money and then shot the store owner. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening

