Disease expert says not to worry over H1N1

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An expert on infectious diseases says that there is not much to worry about when it comes to H1N1.

Dr. Rich Whitley, the Director of UAB's Pediatric Infectious Disease Center, says that you should not worry too much about the Swine Flu infecting your children.

Whitley says that cases have been mild in Alabama and only special cases that are sensitive to H1N1 should avoid school. He adds, "If your kids are healthy, send them to school."

Fears of the Swine Flu hit new highs in Alabama when it was reported that 289 students were absent at Oak Mountain Middle School on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the school says that some of the absences were flu-related, but many others were due to other factors like Strep Throat and other illnesses.