NEW POTATO & BELL PEPPER HASH

CHEF BOB

WWW.CHEFBOB.COM

1 lb new potatoes, diced

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 patty pan squash, diced

1 c. sliced okra

1 c. diced tomato

4-5 tbsp olive oil

salt & pepper to taste

Sautee all ingredients in a cast iron skillet for 20-30 min.

Cooking at Noon - August 25, 2009