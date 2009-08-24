|
VILLAGE TAVERN
THAI CHICKEN SKEWERS
4
each
Hoisin-marinated Chicken Tenders*
1. Place Hoisin-marinated chicken (skewered)
1
cup
Salad Mix
on grill and cook evenly, be careful not
1/4
cup
Miso Dressing
to burn the skewers.
2
each
Red Pepper, julienned
2. Combine salad mix and miso dressing.
2
each
Yellow Pepper, julienned
Coat evenly.
2
Tbsp.
Hoisin Sauce
3. Place salad mix in a tall pile in center
1/4
cup
Sweet Chili Sauce**
of a plate.
1
tsp.
Black and White Sesame Seeds,
4. Place peppers around the greens.
toasted
5. After the chicken is cooked, brush with
Hoisin Sauce and lean chicken on salad
greens forming a tee-pee.
6. Sprinkle with sesame seeds over entire
presentation.
7. Serve with a ramekin of Sweet Chili Sauce.
MISO DRESSING
1/2
cup
Shiro Miso Paste
1. Combine all ingredients execept for
1 1/4
tsp.
Soy Sauce
olive oil in a mixing bowl and mix
1/3
cup
Rice Wine Vinegar
thoroughly.
1/3
cup
Green Onions, sliced 1/8"
2. Add olive oil slowly while whisking
1
Tbsp.
Cilantro, chopped
until completely emulsified.
1/3
cup
Mayonnaise
3. Transfer to a storage container
1/3
cup
Water
and refrigerate.
2
tsp.
Honey
2/3
cup
Olive Oil
*Use fresh chicken tenderloins, toss in hoisin sauce and marinate for at least 12 hours
**You can purchase this in specialty food stores or Asian grocery
Mary Grace Viado
Corporate Executive Chef
Cooking at Noon - 8-24-09