VILLAGE TAVERN

THAI CHICKEN SKEWERS

4 each Hoisin-marinated Chicken Tenders* 1. Place Hoisin-marinated chicken (skewered)

1 cup Salad Mix on grill and cook evenly, be careful not

1/4 cup Miso Dressing to burn the skewers.

2 each Red Pepper, julienned 2. Combine salad mix and miso dressing.

2 each Yellow Pepper, julienned Coat evenly.

2 Tbsp. Hoisin Sauce 3. Place salad mix in a tall pile in center

1/4 cup Sweet Chili Sauce** of a plate.

1 tsp. Black and White Sesame Seeds, 4. Place peppers around the greens.

toasted 5. After the chicken is cooked, brush with

Hoisin Sauce and lean chicken on salad

greens forming a tee-pee.

6. Sprinkle with sesame seeds over entire

presentation.

7. Serve with a ramekin of Sweet Chili Sauce.

MISO DRESSING

1/2 cup Shiro Miso Paste 1. Combine all ingredients execept for

1 1/4 tsp. Soy Sauce olive oil in a mixing bowl and mix

1/3 cup Rice Wine Vinegar thoroughly.

1/3 cup Green Onions, sliced 1/8" 2. Add olive oil slowly while whisking

1 Tbsp. Cilantro, chopped until completely emulsified.

1/3 cup Mayonnaise 3. Transfer to a storage container

1/3 cup Water and refrigerate.

2 tsp. Honey

2/3 cup Olive Oil

*Use fresh chicken tenderloins, toss in hoisin sauce and marinate for at least 12 hours

**You can purchase this in specialty food stores or Asian grocery

Mary Grace Viado