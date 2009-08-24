Thai chicken skewers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Thai chicken skewers

VILLAGE TAVERN

THAI CHICKEN SKEWERS

4

each

Hoisin-marinated Chicken Tenders*

1. Place Hoisin-marinated chicken (skewered)

1

cup

Salad Mix

on grill and cook evenly, be careful not

1/4

cup

Miso Dressing

to burn the skewers.

2

each

Red Pepper, julienned

2. Combine salad mix and miso dressing.

2

each

Yellow Pepper, julienned

Coat evenly.

2

Tbsp.

Hoisin Sauce

3. Place salad mix in a tall pile in center

1/4

cup

Sweet Chili Sauce**

of a plate.

1

tsp.

Black and White Sesame Seeds,

4. Place peppers around the greens.

toasted

5. After the chicken is cooked, brush with

Hoisin Sauce and lean chicken on salad

greens forming a tee-pee.

6. Sprinkle with sesame seeds over entire

presentation.

7. Serve with a ramekin of Sweet Chili Sauce.

MISO DRESSING

 1/2

cup

Shiro Miso Paste

1. Combine all ingredients execept for

1 1/4

tsp.

Soy Sauce

olive oil in a mixing bowl and mix

1/3

cup

Rice Wine Vinegar

thoroughly.

1/3

cup

Green Onions, sliced 1/8"

2. Add olive oil slowly while whisking

1

Tbsp.

Cilantro, chopped

until completely emulsified.

1/3

cup

Mayonnaise

3. Transfer to a storage container

1/3

cup

Water

and refrigerate.

2

tsp.

Honey

2/3

cup

Olive Oil

*Use fresh chicken tenderloins, toss in hoisin sauce and marinate for at least 12 hours

**You can purchase this in specialty food stores or Asian grocery

Mary Grace Viado

Corporate Executive Chef

Cooking at Noon - 8-24-09

