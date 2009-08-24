Major effort made to rebuild Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A major effort is being made to rebuild the Titusville community. The historic community has fallen on hard times.

Now, Birmingham is teaming up with several organizations in an effort to revitalize this area.

On Saturday, city leaders attended a groundbreaking.

27 affordable homes will be built on a stretch. The homes will cost between 75 to 85-thousand dollars with no down payment, no closing costs and the interest rate will be low. The only catch is you must be able to make your house payment.

Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford says this will turn the American dream into a reality.

The city of Birmingham teamed up with several non-profit agencies in order to make the Titusville project happen.