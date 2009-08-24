Gadsden to close down makeshift library to open main library - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Gadsden to close down makeshift library to open main library

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) - Gadsden's makeshift public library will close on Monday.

In May, Gadsden's main library sustained heavy damage after the roof collapsed. A temporary branch was being operated from Gadsden mall.

The main library will re-open next Monday.

A branch at the mall may return one day depending on the economy.

