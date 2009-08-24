Plant shop partially destroyed by fire

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A fire has destroyed part of a popular Birmingham plant shop.

Libby Rich, a regular contributor to Good Day Alabama, says she was out of town when the blaze happened at Plant Odyssey.

The fire destroyed the front end of the store including the desk and all the business equipment.

Rich says she plans to clean up and keep going.

Several animals in the shop at the time of the fire were not hurt.

