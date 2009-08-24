Two hurt, five arrested in Marion fights

MARION, AL (WBRC) - Marion Police Chief Tony Buford tells FOX6 News that an ongoing dispute between two families resulted in multiple fights at Marion High School, and several fights outside Marion City Hall Monday.

The original dispute started on Sunday, and spilled over to the high school Monday. As arrests were made and suspects were being processed outside city hall, at least 150 people gathered outside the facility, and the fighting continued. Chief Buford says rocks, sticks, and bricks were used as weapons. Two people were injured in the fighting.

Five people face assault charges. As many as 10 different departments, including Alabama State Troopers worked the case. The Alabama Bureau of Investigation, and Alabama State Troopers will be in Marion for the next few days just in case things get out of hand again.