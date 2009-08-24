Rules to be rewritten over lawmakers' grants

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - New rules are on the way as to how lawmakers can distribute grant money.

A state commission headed by Lieutenant Governor Jim Folsom Jr. will meet today to try rewrite the rules.

The amount of money lawmakers have to give to projects in their districts recently increased.

State Treasurer Kay Ivey, who is also on the commission, says there is no transparency and grants account for 15 million dollars in the budget.

Two former lawmakers are facing federal prison sentences for misusing the grants.