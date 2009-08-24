UA targeted by check scamming operation

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa officials are investigating an apparent scam at the University of Alabama. They say the university has been targeted by a check scamming operation.

About 20 checks, apparently drawn on a UA account at BBVA Compass Bank, have popped up in locations ranging from California to Pennsylvania.

The school is sharing information with federal authorities.

If you have information that can help authorities, contact campus police.