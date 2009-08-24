Alabama Schools prepare for possible H1N1 outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - In Macon County, schools reopen today after closing last week due to a large number of students becoming sick with flu-like symptoms.
The State Health Department now says the number of confirmed swine flu cases in Alabama is almost 1,300.
A Birmingham elementary school has teamed up with UAB to take pro-active measures to keep the H1N1 virus out of schools.
UAB students cleaned everything from the gym to the classroom at Hemphill Elementary.
So far this year, Hemphill has not had any cases of the swine flu.
The school's principal says she is happy students from UAB took time out of their weekend to clean her school in hopes of protecting her students from swine flu.
The principal says she sent notes to parents to help them do what it takes to stop the flu from spreading.
