Womack is back in the race again

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Antwon Womack, who dropped out of the race for the Birmingham Board of Education's district 6 seat Thursday, says he is back in. He sent a press release out today saying he will let the voters decide his fate.

Womack was caught lying about most of his resume. He claimed he was 23-years-old and a graduate of Alabama A&M. Records show he is actually 21 and dropped out of high school.

Womack admits to lying and apologizes. He says in his press release, "I made a mistake, we have all made mistakes and I apologize and long as I am 21 years I am qualified to run for public office." He adds that he will spend the rest of the days until Tuesday's elections stumping for votes.

He credits support from city council candidate Lashunda Scales and city councilor city councilor Carole Smitherman and thanks them. Both have denied that claim.

Birmingham's municipal elections are Tuesday.