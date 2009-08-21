Auburn football player arrested

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Auburn running back Eric Smith was released from jail Friday morning shortly after being arrested for disorderly conduct.

Auburn Police said they were called to the Lexington Hotel in Auburn at 1:42 a.m. Friday on reports of a fight. That's where Smith was arrested and taken to the Lee County Detention Center. Smith reportedly bonded out around 2:30 a.m. on $300 bond.

Smith's arrest came one day after Alabama linebacker Courtney Upshaw was arrested on third degree domestic violence and harassment charges. Police records said Upshaw was fighting with his girlfriend.

Despite the charges of Smith and Upshaw, sports radio talk show host Paul Finebaum said Friday afternoon he did not feel either incident will hurt the Southeastern Conference.

"I think unless it's a big name player like Alabama had last year with Jimmy Johns, these players are another number for the fans to battle about," Finebaum said from his studio Friday. "And for most fans, it's a blip on the radar screen, considering we're still two weeks before the first game."

FOX6 News talked to Auburn fans who had varying opinions about the situation.

"It makes the school look bad," said fan Mark Williamson. "He should be trying to set an example for others in the country who will want to go there."

But other fans, such as Connie Smith, were more forgiving.

"It's not like I never made a bad choice and my children," Jones said. "So he may learn from this and go on to be a wonderful adult. It may take this to shake him up."

