Sirloin and sauce

Sweet Bones Alabama

Pan seared Sirloins with

Marchand de Vin Sauce

4 10-12 oz sirloin steaks

Salt, pepper, and garlic to taste

1 Tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon Canola oil

2-3 oz Marchand de Vin Sauce per steak

Marchand de Vin Sauce

4 oz butter

4 oz flour

½ c mushrooms sliced thin

½ c green onions sliced ¼" thick

½ c minced onions

½ cup sliced ham, cut into ½" squares

½ tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

½ cup good red wine

½ - 1 cup beef stock

Melt 4 oz butter and heat until butter almost starts to brown. Add flour and stir continuously until roux is light brown. Add the veggies and sauté until veggies are limp, scraping bottom of pan often. Add ham and deglaze with the red wine, again scraping the bottom of the pan. Add ½ cup of stock and stir while sauce thickens. If sauce is too thick you may thin it with the remaining stock. Lower heat and simmer for 30 minutes

Over medium high heat add Canola oil and butter. When hot and butter is melted add steaks seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic on both sides. Cook to desired doneness while sauce simmers, about 4-5 minutes for medium rare over medium high heat.

Cooking at Noon - August 21, 2009