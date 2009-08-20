Attorneys catalog contents of Scrushy lakehouse

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Attorneys representing the plaintiffs who successfully sued former Healthsouth CEO Richard Scrushy are cataloging the contents of Scrushy's home on Lake Martin.

The attorneys emailed photos of some of the items to FOX6 News Thursday afternoon. They plan to auction the items to cover a portion of the nearly $2.8 billion civil judgement against Scrushy.

Earlier this month, a Jefferson County Circuit judge held Richard Scrushy liable for $2.8 billion in damages to the company he founded. Judge Alwin Horn said Scrushy knew of and participated in fraud at Healthsouth. The ruling said Scrushy must also forgo a $200 million retirement plan he had with the company.

Plaintiff's attorneys said they were not surprised by the verdict because they had compelling evidence that showed he was behind the fraud that lasted seven years. They also say they doubt he has the amount of money he's been ordered to repay. However, they will recoup as much as they can.

Defense attorneys said they were surprised by the decision because they felt plaintiffs did not have enough evidence to link Scrushy to the fraud. They said they would appeal the verdict to the Alabama Supreme Court before the 42-day deadline passed.

Richard Scrushy is currently serving time in a federal prison in Texas on unrelated charges.

