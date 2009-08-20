Antwon Womack drops out of race

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Antwon Womack, a candidate for the District 6 seat on the Birmingham Board of Education, has confirmed to Fox6 that he has dropped out of the race.

The 21-year-old claimed admitted to lying on his resume to impress voters. On the resume he claimed he was 23-years-old, a 2005 graduate of West End High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Alabama A&M this year. Records show he is 21, dropped out of Wenonah High School as a freshman and an Alabama A&M spokesman says he was never enrolled at the school.

Womack failed in his attempt to become the next mayor of Tarrant last year.