Marcus Schrenker sentenced to 51 months

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WBRC) - A man who jumped from his plane over Alabama will serve 51 months in prison.
A judge in Florida also ordered Marcus Schrenker to repay nearly 900-thousand dollars to the company that financed the plane authorities say he intentionally crashed. Prosecutors say the former money manager tried to escape business and marital difficulties by faking his death.
The incident began over Harpersville, Alabama January 11th.
The unmanned plane eventually crashed in Quincy, Florida, near Tallahassee.
