Several arrests made in prostitution sting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Several arrests made in prostitution sting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested 36-suspects during prostitution stings, recently.

Police say the vice-narcotics unit conducted two operations in the past two months.

23 people were arrested for soliciting prostitutes. One person is charged with loitering for prostitution. Police arrested one person for possession of marijuana. Also, eleven people were arrested on various outstanding warrants.

Powered by Frankly