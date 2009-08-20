Alabama football player arrested

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - University of Alabama linebacker Courtney Upshaw and his girlfriend Kendall Lynn Gryzb have been arrested following an argument.

A University spokesperson says both were arrested last night following an altercation in the UA Student Recreation Center parking lot.

Linebacker Courtney Upshaw and his girlfriend of three months 19-year-old Kendall Lynn Gryzb were arrested and charged with third degree domestic violence/harrassment.

According to a police report Upshaw and Gryzb were arguing because Upshaw said Gryzb accused him of talking to another woman. A University police officer wrote in his report he witnessed Upshaw chase Grzyb, grabbed her by the back of the neck and hair with his right hand, and pushed her downward in what appeared to be an attempt to push her to the ground. The officer wrote that Gryzb then got away from Upshaw and tried to hit the six foot two, two hundred and fourty nine pound linebacker in the face. The report stated that Upshaw then grabbed her by the forearm and pushed her away.

According to Alabama law anyone charged with a domestic violence incident must be held for 12 hours in jail.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has not yet made a statement about the arrest.