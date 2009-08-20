School systems reporting several cases of H1N1

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Several school systems across the state are battling cases of swine flu and parents' concerns.

Trussville schools reports seven confirmed cases. Homewood school leaders say they have seen three cases. The Jefferson County system says there have been six cases.

Parents say they worry schools may not enforce handwashing procedures.

If there is any good news right now, it is that the symptoms have not been that bad.

School officials say if your child has a fever, he or she should stay at home. Along with handwashing, using disinfectant wipes, and not coughing into the air or on your hands will help slow the spread of swine flu. Instead, use a tissue or your sleeve.