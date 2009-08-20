Town hall meeting held in Anniston

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) - Another state town hall meeting was held on Wednesday, this time in Anniston.



Congressman Mike Rogers attended the meeting, where more than 100 people jammed the Just Desserts coffee shop. Rogers, a Republican, says he is against the proposed public option, but believes the health care system needs some improvement.

While most of the crowd seemed to agree with Rogers, a few expressed support for the public option and asked Rogers why he did not support it.

Rogers says the numbers in Congress favor the Democrats on the issue, but constituents who do not want to see the public option should still remain part of the process.

