Town hall meeting held in Anniston

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) - Another state town hall meeting was held on Wednesday, this time in Anniston.
Congressman Mike Rogers attended the meeting, where more than 100 people jammed the Just Desserts coffee shop. Rogers, a Republican, says he is against the proposed public option, but believes the health care system needs some improvement.
While most of the crowd seemed to agree with Rogers, a few expressed support for the public option and asked Rogers why he did not support it.
Rogers says the numbers in Congress favor the Democrats on the issue, but constituents who do not want to see the public option should still remain part of the process.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>