Nadia Kersh's mother helps others with missing persons cases

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - A mother, still searching for her missing daughter, is working through her own pain to help others.
The mother of Nadia Kersh is working with a North Carolina group to bring awareness to missing persons cases.
Nadia was last seen in November leaving her workplace in Homewood. Her mother, Nancy says leads are coming in all the time, but still no sign of Nadia. In the meantime she is helping others.
On Wednesday, "the Community for United Effort of Missing Persons" will be at Oak Mountain State Park to raise awareness.
