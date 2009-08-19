Supreme Court hears occupational tax arguments

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Supreme Court will hear arguments on Jefferson County's original job tax on Wednesday.

Attorney Jim McFerrin claims it is illegal for the county to collect the tax because lawmakers repealed it in 1999 and never legally replaced it. Lawyers for Jefferson County dispute the claim.

It may take up to a month for the Supreme Court to rule in the case. Both sides feel confident the court will rule in their favor.

Commissioner Shelia Smoot hopes the court will realize the current financial crisis and rules early so the county can put more than 1,000 employees back to work and resume all services.

Some Jefferson County workers are already going back to full time status.

Cooper Green Mercy Hospital and Environmental Services employees will go back to full time very soon.

The workers were cut to 32 hours per week, because of the county's financial crunch, but the workers are needed to save the county overtime and meet federal guidelines.