Suspect sought in credit card thefts

Hoover Police ask for help to identify the person of interest in this photo. (Source: Hoover Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department asked for help Wednesday in finding a person of interest wanted in connection with the theft and use of credit cards.

Hoover Police Detective Chris Harper sent surveillance camera photos of the man to FOX6 News Wednesday morning. Harper said the man was a person of interest in connection with the thefts, primarily in the Shelby County areas of Hoover, Pelham and Calera.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the man in the photograph, his whereabouts, or other information pertaining to the case, Hoover Police ask you contact them at (205) 444-7700.

