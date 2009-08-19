Police find meth in toddler's hand, father arrested

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - In Calhoun County, deputies arrested a father after finding meth in his toddler's hand.
Jeremy Martinez is charged with possession and chemical endangerment of a child.
Martinez was pulled over just south of Jacksonville.
Deputies say there was a baby next to the two-year old in the back seat. The children were not hurt, and deputies alerted the Department of Human Resources.
