Police find meth in toddler's hand, father arrested

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - In Calhoun County, deputies arrested a father after finding meth in his toddler's hand.

Jeremy Martinez is charged with possession and chemical endangerment of a child.

Martinez was pulled over just south of Jacksonville.

Deputies say there was a baby next to the two-year old in the back seat. The children were not hurt, and deputies alerted the Department of Human Resources.

