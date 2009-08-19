Meeting held to update parents on PACT

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - A meeting in Montgomery will be held to update parents and guardians invested in Alabama's prepaid tuition program.
They will also hear an update on a new study that shows the most viable option for the troubled program is for the state to finance it over 18 years.
Buck Consultants did not recommend a specific plan or source of the funding, but it would presumably require the legislature to appropriate more than 52 million dollars in fiscal year 2011.
Wednesday's meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the state capitol.
