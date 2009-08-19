Several swine flu cases reported at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - In Tuscaloosa, several cases of H1N1, better known as swine flu, have been reported at the University of Alabama.

It has been confirmed by Marsh Leahman, the House Director of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, that five to six cases of H1N1 were dianosed at the sorority house. Leahman says these students' cases are mild and are being treated with Tamiflu.

The university says that at least 21 students are exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

An official press release from the University says that UA has a plan in place if H1N1 becomes a more serious disease.

Campus officials are now asking anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to swine flu to call the student health center. The center's number is 205-348-9184.