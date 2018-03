Chef Bob is in the kitchen preparing pasta fagioli...

FOX6 News at Noon

Tuesday, August 18, 2009

PASTA FAGIOLI

CHEF BOB

WWW.CHEFBOB.COM

2# wide noodle pasta (cooked)

1# cranberry beans or cannelloni beans (blanched)

1 red onion sliced

3 cloves garlic

2 diced tomatoes

3 tbsp olive oil

4 leaves fresh basil

3 leaves fresh oregano

1 tsp rosemary

Sautee onions, garlic, tomatoes in olive oil. Add cranberry beans & herbs. Add salt & pepper. Add tomato juice. Add cooked pasta. Top with shredded feta.