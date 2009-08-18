Meeting held to discuss McCalla train hub proposal

MCCALLA, AL (WBRC) - A meeting will be held Tuesday night to discuss a train hub proposal in the McCalla community. Norfolk Southern Railroads will be giving an information session on their plans.
Many in the community have protested the development and the railroad company is trying to explain what this hub will mean for the area.
The discussion starts at 4:00 p.m. at the Bessemer Civic Center.
