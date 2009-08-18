Anniston police searching for gunman suspected of sexual assaults

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) - Anniston police are looking for a lone gunman who shot a woman during a home invasion. They think he may be a suspect in a series of sexual assaults.

It happened on April Lane in Anniston's Golden Springs community.

Police detectives returned to the scene Monday afternoon to search the area around the neighborhood for more evidence.

Police say the 60-year-old victim was headed back into her house Sunday night when a lone man wearing a mask and gloves jumped her. They struggled and she even got the gun away from him at one point, only to lose it again and receive a minor gunshot wound on one finger. The assailant got away with the victim's purse and some jewelry.

Police Captain Richard Smith says he believes the only reason there was not a sexual assault in this case was because the woman fought her attacker.