Police searching for missing Montgomery child

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - Police are searching for a missing child from Montgomery.
20-month-old Juan Missil-Dine was last seen Saturday. Investigators believe he could be in Birmingham or possibly being taken to Mexico. Police say he may be with 24-year-old Juan Roman Gomez. Montgomery police want him for interference with custody.
Investigators say Gomez may be driving a gold Honda Accord, possibly a 2002 model. It has "bear roofing" decals on the door.
If you have information on Gomez or the missing child, contact the Montgomery Police Department immediately
