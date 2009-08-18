What does Blount's guilty plea mean for Langford?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones says Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford is in for an uphill battle.

Jones stated in a Good Day Alabama interview that Langford's court case has gotten increasingly difficult now that former co-defendant Bill Blount will plead Guilty to the bribery charges. Jones explains that Langford's defense should expect a cooperation agreement with the prosecution to testify against the Mayor. This comes after another co-defendant, Al LaPierre, already plead guilty to charges and has agreed to work with the prosecution.

Not all of it can be bad, though. Jones continued to say that Langford now can get his theories out in the trial and will not be held back by co-defendants. Regardless, he adds that it will still be a tough trial.

